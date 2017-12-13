Obituary: Alyssa Marie Pinedo

Alyssa Marie Pinedo, age 15, of Mount Ida, Arkansas passed away December 9, 2017. She was born March 5, 2002 to Louisa Vidana and Oscar Pinedo in West Covina, CA.

Survivors include her great-grandparents, Greg and BJ Gregory, grandmother Kerry Ann Myers, mother Louisa Vidana, father, Oscar Pinedo, brothers, Oscar Pinedo, Kaceston Phimvongsa, and a host of other family and friends.

Visitation will be held Saturday, December 16, 2017, 12:00-3:00 p.m. at Lake Ouachita Baptist Church. A memorial service will be held Sunday, December 17, 2017, 3:00 p.m. at Lake Ouachita Baptist Church with Brother Ty Huitt officiating. In lieu of flowers please make donations to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital in Memphis, TN. Arrangements were made under the direction of Thornton Funeral Home of Mount Ida, AR.

