Newcomer picked as Fireman of the Year for Nashville VFD

The fireman chosen by his peers as Fireman of the Year explains his enthusiasm for his firefighting experience as exciting and satisfying.

Kenton Miller, 30, is a newcomer with the Nashville Volunteer Fire Department, but he is a newcomer with plenty of experience. At the age of 18 he joined the Yancey Fire Department where he served for six years before joining the County Line VFD.

Being a firefighter is exciting, he says, but “there is something beyond that.” He says he appreciates being able to serve, and enjoys fellowship with fellow department members who include his brother, Royce. He also has three brothers serving in the Ozan VFD. Both his father and his grandfather were firemen, so wearing the gear and fighting flames is in his blood.

Miller and his wife, Crystal, have two sons — Cole, 4, and Cash, 1.

The Fireman of the Year award is presented at the department’s annual December gathering, and the recipient is chosen in one secret ballot — all firemen just write down who they think deserves the award, and the one with the most votes wins.

Firemen are no longer volunteers, but are considered to be part-time, on-call employees of the

city, according to Fire Marshal Jerry Harwell.

They are paid $35 per call. They must participate in continuing education and other mandatory training.

At one time, in order to be selected to fill one of the rare openings in the department, hopefuls had to go meet members of the department and lobby for their approval. Now, someone who wants to be a fireman needs to fill out an application which is available at Harwell’s office at the main fire station.

The department includes 25 individuals, up from previous years, but the manpower needs are greater now because many members have jobs that prevent them from answering every call.

Since the Fireman of the Year Award was started, winners have been:

1987 Roy Blakely

1988 James Daniel

1989 Terry Ray

1990 James Dyer

1991 Cliff Petty

1992 Ronny Woods

1993 Jerry Harwell

1994 Cliff Petty

1995 Roy Blakely

1996 Jimmy Mixon

1997 Bobby Chambers

1998 Jimmy Mixon

1999 Joe Dallas

2000 Gary Funderburk

2001 Alfred Neeley

2002 Matt Smith

2003 Mike Kinkade

2004 Terry Ray

2005 Matt Smith

2006 Jeff Westfall

2007 Jeff Westfall

2008 Jimmy Mixon

2009 Jeff Westfall

2010 Jeff Westfall

2011 Jeff Westfall

2012 Josh Worley

2013 Josh Worley

2014 Russell Sparks

2015 Andrew Westfall

2016 Michael Staten

2017 Kenton Miller

