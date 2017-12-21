Nashville Scrapperettes earn wins over Horatio, Prescott

By John R. Schirmer

News-Leader staff

PRESCOTT – The Nashville Scrapperettes defeated former District 7-4A rival Prescott 44-40 Friday, Dec. 15.

The Scrapperettes trailed 27-12, and senior Madi Miller was in foul trouble.

“We cut it down to 10 by halftime,” Coach Ron Alexander said. “We whittled away at it in the third quarter. We limited their high scorer’s open shot, and our offense settled in and showed some patience.”

The Scrapperettes also rebounded well in the second half. “That was a big difference.”

Free throw shooting was another strong point, with Nashville making 15 of 22.

Erika Bretado and Rayley Potter “had a good game” shooting, Alexander said.

The Scrapperettes also had “a big defensive effort in the second half,” holding Prescott to 13 points.

Nashville and Prescott met in the season opener Nov. 7 in the Ouachita Baptist University, with the Lady Wolves defeating the Scrapperettes.

“We didn’t give them the second shot this time like we did at OBU,” Alexander said.

Horatio

The Scrapperettes defeated Horatio 52-41 in their home opener Dec. 12.

Bretado was the leading scorer for Nashville with 20 points, followed by Potter with 17.

Adalyn Dunn scored 7, with 6 from Miller and 2 from Alexis Prescott.

The Scrapperettes are off for the Christmas break. They will play at Genoa Jan. 6.

