Mine Creek Revelations by Louie Graves: Mom’s permission

FAREWELL AND GOD BLESS. We got the news Monday morning of the death of Bobby Chambers, who for many years managed to coax ‘The Nashville News’ and later, ‘The Nashville News-Leader’ through the printing press at 418 N. Main St.

He brought talent, experience and a care for quality to his work. In addition, he was a joy to be around.

Bobby was also a real musician. He met his late wife, Sherry, on a musical ‘gig.’

As we understand it, his ashes will be mixed with Sherry’s and there will be a later memorial service. God bless our Bobby.

ANIMAL CRACKERS. Aneesah Rasheed is the charming Facilities Manager at the Rick Evans Grandview Prairie Conservation Education Center. She was being interviewed on the college radio station by Loren Hinton when she told this story, last Wednesday.

She loaded the car with her kids and set off for somewhere important. Along the way, a squirrel dashed out in the road and couldn’t make up its mind which way to turn. You know how they are.

So, naturally, it got run over. Bump, bump.

Aneesah said she really wanted to ignore the squirrel bump bump because her kids love the little critters so.

But, bump, bump. Front and back tires, and the late Mr. Squirrel.

“What was that, Mama?” one of the kids asked.

Aneesah tried her best to ignore the question. That didn’t work.

She then tried to mumble an answer that wasn’t a lie, but which might deflect the question. That didn’t work, either.

“No, Momma, what WAS that?” The kids were persistent.

Her eldest, a boy, was sitting in the passenger seat, and he, too, wanted to know what the noise and thump were.

“Ssshhh,” his mom commanded. But he asked again.

“Ssshhh.”

When he asked for the third time she relented and whispered, “It was a squirrel” under her breath so that the younger kids in back wouldn’t hear. Maybe they’ll forget soon.

But of course, being a boy, he turned in his seat and said loudly, “Hey, y’all, Momma just ran over a squirrel.”

This revelation was cause of much despair among the kids. “Oh, no,” one moaned. “Squirrels are my favorite animal.”

For awhile, nothing could help the younger ones get over the squirrel’s tragic ending and their own mother’s involvement.

Then, the answer to a mother’s prayer.

The youngest piped up sweetly. “It’s okay, God lets Momma run over squirrels.”

I think Aneesah has finally stopped laughing. When I heard her tell the story on the radio I drove off into a ditch.

There is no word of what happened to the son when she got him home and alone for his day of reckoning.

ANIMAL CRACKERS. Perfesser Michael Wright, who pounds math into thick heads out at the college, says he remembers what his grandmother in rural, really rural, northwest Arkansas said. When the menfolk would dispatch a feral hog they’d bring it to her to prepare for the smokehouse.

Perfesser Wright says that after the hog’s carcass was opened and emptied, his grandma said she could sniff the inside and know whether the hog fed mostly on acorns or crawfish. It made a difference in the way she smoked the meat.

My question is: Does the diet of acorns or crawdads determine whether red or white wine should be served?

GHOST PEPPERS. I helped myself to the delicious vegetable soup and cornbread, last Friday, at the Farmers’ Market in Nashville. The soup was made from produce grown at the vendors’ farms and gardens, and let me say that it was delicious. The cornbread was spicy but not too spicy.

Before I left, I saw a plate with some attractive-looking chocolate cookies. I grabbed one on the run and drove away.

Our newspaper office is only two blocks from the Farmers’ Market. I drove that distance at breakneck speed because a fire broke out in my mouth after the first bite of cookie. I was literally crying when I finally got to the water cooler at the back of our office. I washed my lips with soap and water, then rinsed and rinsed and rinsed with cold water until the burning was quenched.

Later, I mentioned this to market organizer Debra Bolding. She said: “We needed to put up bigger signs warning people that the cookies were made with Ghost Peppers provided by Jack Threat of Threat Farms.” At least she didn’t laugh at me.

Huh? Ghost peppers? My lips will not forget.

THINGS I LEARNED from opening email: During the chariot scene in “Ben Hur,” a small red car can be seen in the distance (and Heston is wearing a watch).

WORD GAMES. The twins: Rise and Shine. They are creatures of the morning.

HE SAID: “Every gift which is given, even though it be small, is in reality great, if it is given with affection.” Pindar, Greek poet

SHE SAID: “Christmas in Bethlehem. The ancient dream: a cold, clear night made brilliant by a glorious star, the smell of incense, shepherds and wise men falling to their knees in adoration of the sweet baby, the incarnation of perfect love.” Lucinda Franks, youngest person ever to win the Pulitzer Prize for writing

SWEET DREAMS, Baby

