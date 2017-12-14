Lady Rattlers get wins at Dierks, Rattlers fall to Outlaws

The Murfreesboro High School Lady Rattlers lost to Spring Hill in their only game action last week 68-55.

A tough first quarter found MHS behind 19-6 setting the stage for the loss, despite the Lady Rattlers coming back to a 32-28 halftime deficit.

Loran Wilcher led the Lady Rattlers with 11 points, followed by Lainy Alexander and Jordae Hunter with 10 each. Jacey Saldana and Erin Davis each had 7 points. As a team, the squad went 25/37 from the free throw line.

Earlier in the week, Trinity Christian forfeited their game versus the Lady Rattlers as they did not field a team this season.

The senior Rattler boys lost a pair of games to Trinity Christian and Spring Hill by scores of 56-22 and 58-45 respectively.

Sophomore Caleb Spencer led the offense versus Trinity with 8 points, while senior point guard J.C. Motley scored 7.

In the Spring Hill game, Jamonte Green made his season debut, tallying 21 points, including 4 three-pointers. Motley added 8 and Jakob Allmon had 7.

On Monday night, the Murfreesboro teams traveled to face off against the Dierks Outlaws.

The senior girls won by a 52-41 spread that featured 21 points from Wilcher, as well as 6 each from Lanie Baxter and Madison Humphry.

Gabby Strasner led the Lady Outlaws with 20 points, followed by Ashton Alexander’s 10. Halle Mounts added 4 points, Jaycee Runnels 3 and Delaney Eckert 2.

The Dierks boys were able to stifle the Rattlers, pouring on a 70-29 victory that saw them take leads of 25-5 after one quarter and 56-19 at the half.

Blayn Turner led the Outlaws in scoring with 16 points, including a trio of three-pointers in the second quarter, followed by Jarett Fox with 9. Blake Bradshaw and Austin Alexander each had 7 points.

Dierks was able to play much of the roster, with 12 of the players netting points in the game. Adding to the score were Zane Cox and Bryce Fox with 5 each, Tyler Barbre with 4, Grant Strasner with 3 and 2 points each from Cameron Pugh, Colt Kuykendall, John Cothren and Josh Downing.

Green again led the Rattlers with 7 points and Spencer with 6 points.

Like this: Like Loading...