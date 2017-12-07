Helms listed among state POY finalists

LITTLE ROCK – Mount Ida senior Cade Helms is among the finalists in the 2017 Farm Bureau Insurance Awards according to a recent press release.

The Farm Bureau Insurance Awards honor Arkansas’ top offensive player, defensive player and coach of the year for each classification. The veteran staff at Hooten’s Arkansas Football selects three finalists for each category, and those 45 finalists and their families are invited to attend the Farm Bureau Awards in North Little Rock.

Farm Bureau Insurance Executive Vice President and General Manager David L. Moore said, “These 45 finalists represent some of the best coaches and student-athletes in our state. Farm Bureau is proud to honor excellence as the title sponsor of this outstanding event.”

Helms, a senior running back and linebacker, is among the three finalists named for the 2A Defensive Player of the Year award. Helms was named the 2A Championship Game Most Valuable Player last year after Mount Ida defeated Hampton 27-26.

Farm Bureau Insurance has supported education and community involvement in Arkansas for more than 65 years.

2017 FINALISTS

2A OFFENSE

Tyler Berry, Bearden

Gerry Bohanon, Earle

Devin Taylor, McCrory

2A DEFENSE

Cade Helms, Mount Ida

Logan Lindsey, Foreman

Jamone McCoy, McCrory

2A COACH

Tony Chambers, C. Harmony Grove

Mark King, Foreman

Justin Kramer, Conway Christian

3A OFFENSE

Derrell Brown, Osceola

Sean Michael Flanagan, Charleston

Hishmma Taylor, Junction City

3A DEFENSE

Peyton Chandler, Prescott

Terrell Gibson, Junction City

Robert White, Osceola

3A COACH

Robert Hooks, Osceola

Steven Jones, Junction City

Todd Langrell, Mayflower

4A OFFENSE

Demias Jimerson, Malvern

Caezar Warren, Joe T Robinson

Drew Winn, Pea Ridge

4A DEFENSE

Trey Green, Ashdown

Hayden Holtgrewe, Pea Ridge

Psavian Person, Warren

4A COACH

J.R. Eldridge, Arkadelphia

Bo Hembree, Warren

Kenny Simpson, Southside Batesville

5A OFFENSE

Jackson Bowersock, LR Christian

Layne Hatcher, Pulaski Academy

Ta’Von Hicks, Wynne

5A DEFENSE

Logan Jessup, Wynne

Tyrese Lair, LR McClellan

Terrian Neal, Nettleton

5A COACH

Steven Hampton, Nettleton

Kevin Kelley, Pulaski Academy

Maurice Moody, LR McClellan

7A/6A OFFENSE

Michael George, Conway

Kam’Ron Mays-Hunt, Bentonville

Connor Noland, Greenwood

7A/6A DEFENSE

Zavion Moore, North Little Rock

Isaiah Nichols, Springdale

Jon Womack, Greenwood

7A/6A COACH

Jody Grant, Bentonville

Rick Jones, Greenwood

Jamie Mitchell, North Little Rock

