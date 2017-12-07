Helms listed among state POY finalists

LITTLE ROCK – Mount Ida senior Cade Helms is among the finalists in the 2017 Farm Bureau Insurance Awards according to a recent press release.
The Farm Bureau Insurance Awards honor Arkansas’ top offensive player, defensive player and coach of the year for each classification. The veteran staff at Hooten’s Arkansas Football selects three finalists for each category, and those 45 finalists and their families are invited to attend the Farm Bureau Awards in North Little Rock.
Farm Bureau Insurance Executive Vice President and General Manager David L. Moore said, “These 45 finalists represent some of the best coaches and student-athletes in our state. Farm Bureau is proud to honor excellence as the title sponsor of this outstanding event.”
Helms, a senior running back and linebacker, is among the three finalists named for the 2A Defensive Player of the Year award. Helms was named the 2A Championship Game Most Valuable Player last year after Mount Ida defeated Hampton 27-26.
Farm Bureau Insurance has supported education and community involvement in Arkansas for more than 65 years.
2017 FINALISTS
2A OFFENSE
Tyler Berry, Bearden
Gerry Bohanon, Earle
Devin Taylor, McCrory
2A DEFENSE
Cade Helms, Mount Ida
Logan Lindsey, Foreman
Jamone McCoy, McCrory
2A COACH
Tony Chambers, C. Harmony Grove
Mark King, Foreman
Justin Kramer, Conway Christian
3A OFFENSE
Derrell Brown, Osceola
Sean Michael Flanagan, Charleston
Hishmma Taylor, Junction City
3A DEFENSE
Peyton Chandler, Prescott
Terrell Gibson, Junction City
Robert White, Osceola
3A COACH
Robert Hooks, Osceola
Steven Jones, Junction City
Todd Langrell, Mayflower
4A OFFENSE
Demias Jimerson, Malvern
Caezar Warren, Joe T Robinson
Drew Winn, Pea Ridge
4A DEFENSE
Trey Green, Ashdown
Hayden Holtgrewe, Pea Ridge
Psavian Person, Warren
4A COACH
J.R. Eldridge, Arkadelphia
Bo Hembree, Warren
Kenny Simpson, Southside Batesville
5A OFFENSE
Jackson Bowersock, LR Christian
Layne Hatcher, Pulaski Academy
Ta’Von Hicks, Wynne
5A DEFENSE
Logan Jessup, Wynne
Tyrese Lair, LR McClellan
Terrian Neal, Nettleton
5A COACH
Steven Hampton, Nettleton
Kevin Kelley, Pulaski Academy
Maurice Moody, LR McClellan
7A/6A OFFENSE
Michael George, Conway
Kam’Ron Mays-Hunt, Bentonville
Connor Noland, Greenwood
7A/6A DEFENSE
Zavion Moore, North Little Rock
Isaiah Nichols, Springdale
Jon Womack, Greenwood
7A/6A COACH
Jody Grant, Bentonville
Rick Jones, Greenwood
Jamie Mitchell, North Little Rock