Dierks Outlaws continue to roll, pick up wins against Murfreesboro, Acorn, and Mineral Springs

Dierks Outlaws continue to roll, pick up wins against Murfreesboro, Acorn, and...

The Dierks Outlaws continued their hardwood roll Monday night with a win over the Murfreesboro Rattlers after picking two other wins against Mineral Springs and Acorn.

After being down 14-8 after the first quarter of play in Mineral Springs Friday night, the Outlaws dropped in 21 points in the second quarter while holding the Hornets to 12 for a 29-26 halftime lead.

The Dierks shoot-out continued in the third quarter with 26 points to hold a 55-36 lead as the final quarter opened. The lead iced the win for the Outlaws despite being outscored 14-9 in the fourth.

Grant Strasner led the Dierks offense with 18 points followed by Jarett Fox with 14 and Blayn Turner with 12.

The Dierks scoring was wrapped up by Cameron Pugh with 7, Blake Bradshaw with 6, Zane Cox with 5 and Aaron Stokes with 2.

The MS Hornets were led by Brayden Williams with 18 and Ladarius Hicks with 10.

Other Hornet scorers included William Dixon with 5, Devin Greenlee, Rayshawn Sanders and Trey Thomas with 4 each, Dillion Blount with 3 and Jeff Gray with 1.

The Dierks Lady Outlaws also picked up a win Friday night in Mineral Springs by a score of 51-34.

Dierks was able to establish command of the game early, outscoring the home team 10-1 in the first quarter.

Ashton Alexander was the leading Lady Outlaw with 16 points followed by Gabby Strasner with 15. Halle Mounts and Delaney Eckert added 7 points each and Jacee Sims put in 4.

The MS Lady Hornets were led by Princess Thomas with 16 points.

Adding to the score were China Newton with 7, Chiree Newton and Deasia Scott with 3 each and 2 points each from Charity Lewis and Dakota Smith.

In the Dec. 5 match with Acorn, the Outlaws picked up a 66-54 win in a game that started head-to-head but shifted in Dierks’ favor in the second half.

Dierks’ Fox dropped in 21 points to lead all scorers while teammates Turner and Strasner each had 11 points and Cox added 10. Cameron Pugh put in 8 and Bradshaw 4 to tally the 66 Outlaw points.

The Lady Outlaws took a hard home loss at the hands of the Acorn ladies 66-37.

Like the boys’ game, the first quarter was evenly matched but the Acorn shooters fired up for 26 points in the second while Dierks was held with 7 for 39-21 deficit.

Sims led Dierks in scoring with 17 points followed by 9 from Strasner. Eckert hit 6 and Runnels put in 4.

Like this: Like Loading...