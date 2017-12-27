Depression recovery program set in Nashville

The Nedley Depression and Anxiety Recovery Program will begin in Nashville with a free orientation Monday, Jan. 30, from 7-9 p.m. at the Nashville Fire Department.

The eight-week program will be held each Monday at 7 p.m. beginning Feb. 6 at the fire department.

The cost is $205 with discounts for more than one person.

Participants will learn to identify depression and anxiety and their causes, improve emotional intelligence, enhance energy levels and mood, overcome depression and/or anxiety, eat for optimal brain function, manage stress without distress, live above loss, improve brain function, defeat depression and anxiety through right thinking, and achieve peak mental performance.

For more information, call Jonathan Baylon at 870-584-2442.

