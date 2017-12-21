Cheer camp to be held next month at Nashville

The Nashville High School cheerleaders will conduct their first ever Elite Cheer Camp Jan. 22, 23 and 25. Participants will work on elite jumps, band dances, motions, sign usage and stunting technique.

On Friday Jan. 26, camp participants will be granted free admission to the Nashville/Prescott basketball games where they will sit in the student section at Scrapper Arena and help cheer on the Scrappers as well as perform during halftime of the girls and boys games.

This camp is for students grades 4-6 only. The cheerleaders are attempting to reach out to girls who may be interested in trying out for cheerleader in the near future, giving them an opportunity to be evaluated and critiqued on their cheerleading skills by the back-to-back 4A state champions.

Registration forms and the $30 camp fee are due Thursday, Jan. 18. Forms were sent home with elementary students, but they may also be picked up in the high school office.

Registration and payment to NHS Cheer may be mailed to:

NHS Cheer

1301 Mt. Pleasant Drive

Nashville, AR 71852

Like this: Like Loading...