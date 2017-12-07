Caddo Hills High School named National Beta School of Distinction

National Beta is proud to announce Caddo Hills Sr. Beta Club as a 2017-2018 National School of Distinction. This award is an honor for Beta Chapters striving towards academic achievement, exemplary character, demonstrated leadership and service to others. With an ongoing quest to instill these qualities in more students, the National Beta School of Distinction Award is designed to award those schools that show an increase in membership for the current school year.

Award recipients received a National Beta School of Distinction banner to proudly display as a symbol of their accomplishment. In addition, National Beta School of Distinction recipients will be publicized at the 2018 National Beta Convention in Savannah, GA this June.

“This prestigious honor is a true indication of Caddo Hills’ dedication to academic excellence, leadership development and commitment to celebrating their student’s achievements.” said National Beta’s Chief Executive Officer, Bob Bright.

About National Beta: National Beta is the largest independent, non-profit, educational youth organization in America. Since its beginnings in 1934, National Beta has been committed to providing students with a positive experience in a supportive manner in grades 4-12. The organization recognizes outstanding achievement, promotes character and social responsibility, encourages service involvement to school and community, and fosters leadership skills.

For more information about National Beta visit, betaclub.org

