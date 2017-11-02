Winless Outlaws put up fight against Bears

The Dierks Outlaws refused to lay down Friday night but ended up with another loss, 50-32, against the Spring Hill Bears.

The Outlaws will carry their 0-9 record to Murfreesboro Thursday night to wrap up the season against the winless Rattlers. Kick-off is set for 7:00.

The Outlaws’ offense racked up 409 yards including 282 yards and four touchdowns on 36 carries from senior running back Jarett Fox. Quarterback Grant Strasner hit 4/8 passes for 54 yards and also rushed six times for 19 yards.

Blayn Turner added four carries for 36 yards and also caught three passes for 46 yards. Chandler Lowery rushed 15 times for 19 yards to round out the ground game.

The Bears struck early with big plays, opening the scoring with an 89-yard TD pass midway through the first quarter. The Bears struck again late in the quarter when an Outlaw fumble was scooped up and carried 64 yards for the score.

After staying quiet for the first quarter, the Outlaw offense got on the board in the second quarter when Fox capped a drive with an 18-yard TD run and then punched in the two-point play.

The Bears responded with a 53-yard rushing TD followed up by two more scores in the second that gave them a 29-8 lead at the half.

Spring Hill opened the second half with more points and held a 42-16 as the fourth quarter opened.

Dierks’ defense limited the Bears to eight points in the final stanza while the offense rolled up 16 points. The points came from a 12-yard run by Fox with the two-point play completed by Turner and a four-yard Fox run with Dalton Vaughn pushing in for the two-point play.

The Outlaws were led on defense by Turner with three tackles and an interception and Strasner, Colt Kuykendall, Jon Wilbanks and Cameron Pugh with two tackles each. Also making the tackle chart were Lowery, John Cothren and Fox.

The Bears ended the night with 366 yards of offense, 155 in the air and 211 on the ground.

The Outlaws were penalized 10 times for 92 yards and the Bears were flagged eight times for 74 yards.