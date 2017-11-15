Pike County father arrested for death of infant daughter

A 32-year-old Murfreesboro man has been arrested and is expected to be charged with the second-degree murder of his infant daughter, according to Prosecuting Attorney Bryan Chesshir.

Frankey D. Tigue is currently in custody in the Pike County Jail and is being held on $100,000 bond for the death of two-month-old Francesca Cordelia Tigue, who died Tuesday, Nov. 7.

The father made a first appearance in Pike County Circuit Court Monday where he was appointed a public defender, Deric McFarland, and ordered to return to court Nov. 27 for formal arraignment.

The Arkansas State Police is currently investigating the death after the child was found unresponsive at the Alamo Village apartments just south of Murfreesboro. Chesshir said he expects a charge against Frankey Tigue to officially be charged in the coming weeks.

Sources close to the investigation said an autopsy performed by the Arkansas Crime Lab indicated the child had multiple fractures both “healing and fresh” and other internal injuries that caused her death.

The child’s obituary lists Rebecca Tigue as the mother. Chesshir said the mother has not been charged in connection to the death.