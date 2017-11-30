Obituary: Tom Burns

Tom Burns, age 84, of Glenwood, passed away on Friday, November 25, 2017.

He was born on September 12, 1933 in Elwood City, Pennsylvania, the son of Emmett Samuel Burns and Mary Ruth Brown Burns. On July 11, 1967, he was married to Viola “Vy” Nelson. He was preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Jacque Craven; and two brothers, William Burns and Emmett “Butch” Burns.

Tom was retired from the United States Air Force and was a marksman with the military issue 30.06 rifle. He received many shooting medals for his expertise and enjoyed shooting trap, sporting clays and some skeet. After his military service, he was employed with Boeing Aircraft for over nineteen years and was a quality assurance manager for the Boeing 747 aircraft.

During his teenage years at Lincoln High School in Elwood City, he loved sports and played both baseball and football. In later years, golf would be his choice of sports and he was quite accomplished at the game. He won many tournaments through the years.

Tom was an avid outdoorsman and would hunt bear, deer, antelope, mountain goats, elk and ducks. He would also fish for anything that swam.

Above all else, Tom was a devoted Christian in his faith. He was a member of Grace Baptist Church in Glenwood. His dearest ministries were “Feeding God’s Sheep” and “Because We Care.”

He is survived by his wife of fifty years, Vy Burns of Glenwood; his son and daughter-in-law, Thomas E. and Michelle Burns of Elgin, Texas; two daughters and sons-in-law, Rhonda and Greg Van de Casteele of Washington State and Aleen and Rory Payne of Somerset, California; his twin brother, James Burns of Texas; ten grandchildren, Jennifer Payne, Amber Hughes, Eric Siemsen, Amy Brown, Matthew Van de Casteele, Brit Burns, Beau Burns, Brennan Burns, Elizabeth Martin and Megan Dixie; seventeen great-grandchildren; one great-great- granddaughter; and four foster children, Julie Cummins, Bill Von Wetzel, Helen Harris and Ann Bell.

Memorial services were held at 2:00 PM, Tuesday, November 28, 2017, in Grace Baptist Church with Bro. James Owens officiating.

Military honors were conducted by the Honor Guard of the United States Air Force.

Honorary pallbearers are the US Army, 19th Special Forces Group, Green Berets.

Arrangements were under the direction of Davis-Smith Funeral Home, Glenwood.

