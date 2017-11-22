Obituary: Terrell G. Weeks

Terrell G. Weeks, age 94, of Norman, passed away on Tuesday, November 14, 2017.

He was born on May 30, 1923 in Sicily Island, Louisiana, the son of Thomas G. Weeks and Nora Estelle Thompson Weeks. He was preceded in death by his wife, Teresa “Cricket” Weeks; two grandchildren, Jonathan Byron and Aubrielle Cogburn; his parents; three brothers, James Weeks, William Weeks and Doyle Weeks; and two sisters, Loyce McKay and Gladys Weeks.

He was a United States Navy veteran of World War II.

He is survived by four daughters, Betty Byron and her husband, Wayne, of McCrory, Rita Medina of Clovis, New Mexico, Deborah Weeks and Darlene Weeks, both of Norman; thirteen grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

Memorial services will be held at 2:00 PM, Wednesday, November 22, 2017, in the Davis-Smith Funeral Home Chapel, Glenwood, with Bro. Greg Hamner officiating.

