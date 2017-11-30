Obituary: Ruth Mae Roberts Carter

Ruth Mae Roberts Carter, age 93, of Glenwood, passed away on Sunday, November 26, 2017.

She was born on January 25, 1924, in Brighton, Colorado, the daughter of Frank Lewis Roberts and Johnnie Jay Barker Roberts. On July 25, 1940 she was married to John Lewis Carter who preceded her in death on December 3, 1989. She was also preceded in death by her parents; her daughter, Ketha Cooksey; two grandsons, Chad Carter and Wade Burgess; her granddaughter, Christi Bissell; five brothers; and three sisters.

She was Baptist in her faith, and enjoyed quilting, working in her flowers and cooking for her family. She was a wonderful and loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, great-great-grandmother, sister and friend. She truly cherished each and every member of her family, and will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.

She is survived by four sons and three daughters-in-law, Jerry and Janice Carter of Mena, Mitchell Carter of Glenwood, Cecil and Linda Carter and Roger and Trudy Carter, all of Bonnerdale; four daughters and one son-in-law, Nadene Burgess of Bonnerdale, Lorece and Tommy Burgess of Conway, Connie Miller of Red Water, Texas and Ellen Simpson of Glenwood; thirty-one grandchildren; seventy-seven great-grandchildren; forty-one great-great-grandchildren; one brother and sister- in-law, Coy and Sammy Roberts of Oklahoma; one sister and brother-in-law, Fern and Jerry Hutchins of California; numerous nieces, nephews and extended family members; and a host of wonderful friends.

Services will be held at 2:00 PM, Wednesday, November 29, 2017, in the Davis-Smith Funeral Home Chapel, Glenwood.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM. Interment will be in the Nelson Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Hunter Hughes, Chase Wilson, Chad Moore, Roger Carter, Cecil Carter, Stetson Bissell, Jerry Carter and Mitchell Carter.

Honorary pallbearers will be her granddaughters, Haley Simpson, Lacy O’Neal, Ashley Johnson, Blakely Simpson, Ariel Wagner and Brittney Light.

