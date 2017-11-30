Obituary: Roberta Beavers Gentry

Roberta Beavers Gentry, age 79, of Delight, AR, was born on June 23, 1938 to Mr. and Mrs. Charlie and Pearline Beavers of Antoine, AR.

Sister Gentry was a member of Delight Church of Christ in Delight, AR.

On Tuesday, November 21, 2017, the Lord called Sister Roberta Beavers Gentry home to glory.

Survivors include: three sons, Claude (Marcia) Gentry of Antoine, Bobby (Inez) Gentry of Fulton, and Irman (Donna) Gentry of Lockesburg; one daughter, Carolyn Faye (Steve) Bell of Lockesburg; one sister, Ernestine Williams, of Hot Springs; 12 grandchildren, 21 great grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family and friends. Funeral services are under the direction of Mitchell Funeral Home in Arkadelphia. Visitation will be Friday, December 1, 2017 at Mitchell Funeral Home from 11:00 a.m.- 6:00 p.m. Family and friends hour will be from 5:00 p.m.- 6:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Funeral services will be Saturday, December 2, 2017 at Delight Church of Christ in Delight, where Rev. Roger Genung is Pastor. Rev. Richard Dixon will serve as eulogist. Burial will be at Greenville Cemetery in Gurdon. The online guestbook is available to sign at www.mitchellfuneralservices.com.

