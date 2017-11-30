Obituary: Patsy Ruth Matthews

Patsy Ruth Mathews, age 73, passed away November 13, 2017.

She was born February 1, 1945.

Patsy was preceded in death by her parents, Henry Thomas Webb and Emma Myrtle Webb, from Story, Arkansas, brother Billy Ray Webb, from Dallas, Texas, second husband, Jack David Mathews, from Montgomery, Texas.

Patsy is survived by First husband Frank Dewayne Pickens, children Gregory Dewayne Pickens and wife Danielle Maria Pickens, Daughter Kimberly Kaye Rodriguez and husband Robert Rodriguez, all from Montgomery, Texas. Grand children, Meagan Nicole Cole and husband Joshua Jay Cole from Montgomery, Texas, Melanie Kaye Harry and husband Ashton Robert Harry from College Station, Texas. Great grandchild Conner Reagan Cole from Montgomery, Texas, many more friends and family, and her beloved dog Gigi.

We will hold a memorial service at April Sound Church in Montgomery, TX on December 2nd at 11:00 AM.

The family will be taking her back to Arkansas for a memorial and burial on December 9th at 10:00 AM located at Refuge Baptist Church in Story, Arkansas.