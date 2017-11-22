Obituary: Louise Short

Louise Short, age 84, of Glenwood, passed away on Saturday, November 18, 2017.

She was born on July 30, 1933 in Lone Wolf, Oklahoma, the daughter of Sam Parham and Eula Dean Parham. On August 19, 1949, she was married to Chestle F. Short.

She is survived by three sons, Harlan Short of Glenwood, Mike Short and Dwight Short, both of Bakersfield, California; eight grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; one brother, Willie Parham; and two sisters, Ailene Newby and Pat Parham, all of Portersville, California.

Cremation arrangements were under the direction of Davis- Smith Funeral Home, Glenwood.