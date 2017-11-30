Obituary: Louis Edward Smith

Louis Edward Smith of Nashville, Ark., passed away on Friday, Nov. 24, 2017, in Texarkana, Texas. He was born on Dec. 8, 1929, in Nashville, Ark., the son of the late Barney and Maurene Rigsby Smith.

Mr. Smith was a member of the First United Methodist Church where he served for over 70 years. He also served in the United States Navy; for over 20 years on the Howard County Quorum Court; and retired on the Nashville Fire Department. Mr. Smith volunteered many years on the Nashville Scrapper Stadium ‘Chain Gang.’

He was preceded in death by a son, David Smith, and by a brother, Barney B. Smith.

Survivors include: his wife, Betty Smith of Nashville, Ark.; a daughter, Amy Reeder and husband, Shane, of Nashville, Ark.; two grandsons, Wiley Reeder of Houston, Texas and Lucas Reeder of Conway, Ark.; three special cousins Ann Ellis, Nancy Alsabrook, and Sue Jackson; two nephews, Walter Smith, B. Smith, and a niece, Julia Ann Dunlap.

Visitation was 6-8 p.m. Monday, Nov. 27, at Latimer Funeral Home in Nashville.

Funeral services were at 2 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 28, at the First United Methodist Church in Nashville with Bro. Walter Smith officiating. Burial followed at Restland Memorial Park under the direction of Latimer Funeral Home in Nashville.

You may send an online sympathy message at latimerfuneralhome.com.

Like this: Like Loading...