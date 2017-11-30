Obituary: Lois Irene Cox VanCamp

Irene was born March 21, 1935 in the Shawmut community in Pike County, the daughter of Ira A. and Bertha Carter Cox. In 1950, she married James Wendell VanCamp who preceded her in death in 2012. She was also preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Jester Cox and Jimmy Cox; four sisters, Floyce Jean Logan, Juanita Johnson, Rachel Fern Cox and Shirley Fletcher.

Irene was a member of the Pike City Missionary Baptist Church. She loved the outdoors and enjoyed camping and hunting. She also enjoyed quilting, painting and her rock and flower beds. She is survived by her son, James VanCamp, Jr., and his wife Judy, of Tyler, Texas; her daughter, Lois Jean “Sissy” Cummings of Murfreesboro; one sister, Nila Murphy of New Orleans, Louisiana; nine grandchildren; sixteen great-grandchildren; eight- great-great-grandchildren; several brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews. Graveside services were held at 2 p.m. Saturday, November 25, 2017, in Hicks Cemetery with Rob Evans officiating. Pallbearers included Johnny VanCamp, Ronnie Bell, Mike Meininger, Buster Cox, Tony Cox and Conrad Cox. Arrangements were under direction of Davis-Smith Funeral Home, Glenwood. Guest registry is at www.davis-smith.com.