Obituary: Lawrence Edward ‘Hoss’ Benson

Lawrence Edward ‘Hoss’ Benson, 59, of Nashville died Saturday, Nov. 25, 2017.

He was born Oct. 7, 1958, in Ozan, Ark. He was the son of Rev. Willie Benson, Jr., and Sadie Benson.

He was a veteran of the U.S. Army, serving six years in the Special Forces Unit. He was a member of the Free Christian Zion Church of Christ.

A memorial service will he held Saturday, Dec. 2, 1017, at 1 p.m. in the Chapel of Hicks Funeral Home in Hope. The repast for family and friends will be held at the Free Christian Zion Church of Christ, 1402 S. Mill St., in Nashville.

