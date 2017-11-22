Obituary: Josephine Bearden Cooper

Josephine Bearden Cooper, 76, of Dierks, died Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017, in Hot Springs.

She was born July 26, 1941 in Burg, Ark., the daughter of the late Fred and Mary Goldie Kesterson Bearden. She was a homemaker.

Survivors include: her husband, James Cooper of Dierks; and two sons, Justin Cooper of Ashdown, and James Cooper of Dierks.

Graveside funeral services for Mrs. Cooper were at 2 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2017 in the Dierks Cemetery with Clyde “Butch” Mitchell officiating. Arrangements were by Wilkerson Funeral Home in De Queen.

