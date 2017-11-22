Obituary: J.K. Edwards

J.K. Edwards, Jr., age 88 of Nashville, Ark., passed away, Friday, Nov. 17, 2017 in Nashville.

He was born Sept. 7, 1929 in Mineral Springs, Ark., to the late J.K. Edwards, Sr., and Ida Bell Arnold Edwards. He was a retired Army veteran, having served in Korea and Vietnam. He attained the rank of Staff Sergeant and was a cargo handler. He retired in 1973.

After retirement he returned home and loved raising his redbone coon hounds as well as coon hunting. He liked to play bingo and go for walks in the countryside, he also loved his horses. He was an avid gardener and a member of the Cross Point Cowboy Church.

Preceding him in death was his parents; his wife, Yong Edwards; five siblings, Marion Edwards, Elaine Cowart, Bud Edwards, Dorothy Nutt, and Jamie Edwards.

His survivors include: two brothers, Glenn Edwards, and Clarence ( Tonk) Edwards; a sister, Mary Lou Shofner; a special niece, Terri Worthington; and a special nephew, Stanley Edwards, as well as a large host of other family and friends.

Graveside services with full military honors were Sunday, Nov. 19, 2017, at 2 p.m. at Bluff Springs Cemetery with Steve Shofner officiating. The family received friends at Nashville Funeral Home from 1 p.m. Sunday until service time. Send the family an online sympathy message to Nashville Funeral Home on Facebook.