Obituary: Iris Estaline Kelly Hill

Iris Estaline Kelly Hill, 97, a of Nashville, died Monday, Nov. 6, 2017.

She was born July 21, 1920, in the Greens Chapel Community, the daughter of the late John and Dolly Holt Kelly. She was a member of Pleasant Hill Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her husband, John Thomas Hill.

Survivors include: a son, Stephen Hill and wife, Peggy, of Tulsa, Okla.; three daughters, Fonda Hill of De Queen, Lynda Rauls and husband David, of Nashville, and Paula Evans and husband, Pat, of Texarkana, Ark.; also grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

Funeral services were at 11 a.m., Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2017, at the Pleasant Hill Baptist Church in Provo with Larry Fry officiating. Burial followed in McHorse Cemetery under the direction of Wilkerson Funeral Home of De Queen. The family received friends from 10 a.m. until service time on Wednesday, November 8.

