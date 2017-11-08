Obituary: Gregory C. Prince

Gregory C. Prince, age 66, of Oden, AR, passed away November 5, 2017 at the Little Rock VA Hospital. He was born April 4, 1951 to the late Carl Jones Prince and Wanda Jean Fryar Prince in Hot Springs, AR. Gregory is preceded in death by his parents, Carl and Wanda Prince, brother, Ron Prince, and his dog Raisin that he thought the world of.

Survivors include his sister, Debbie Collins, nieces, Heather Ford Hiser, Tamela Malliard, and Jessie Rogers, great nephews and nieces, Trevor, Mason, Keira, Jada, and Josie, one aunt Betty Prince and a host of friends.

Gregory was sent for cremation under the direction of Thornton Funeral Home of Mount Ida, AR.

