Obituary: George Earl Langan

George Earl Langan, age 88, of Norman, passed away on Monday, November 20, 2017.

He was born February 24, 1929 in San Luis Obispo, California, the son of Matthew Burton Langan and Alice Marie Simpson Langan. He was preceded in death by his wife, Regina Langan; his parents; and six siblings.

Mr. Langan retired from the United States Postal Service where he was a computer programmer and systems analyst responsible for accounts receivables for the nation’s mail carrier. After retirement, he moved the Hawaiian island of Kauai. There he learned the art of floral arranging with the different flora and foliage that grew in his backyard. These arrangements were a weekly donation to the Kauai Museum. He would attempt to learn any task. He was skilled in automotive restoration and woodworking. He enjoyed listening to music and dancing. He moved to Hot Springs around 2000 and lived in Country Club Village where he continued working with many volunteer organizations. He attended Black Springs Baptist Church.

He is survived by four children and their spouses, Jerry and Lisa Klein of Rouge River, Oregon, Susan and Randy Meeks of Norman, Kelly and Rich Engstrand of Puyallup, Washington and Ann and Carl Anthony of Post Falls, Idaho; twelve grandchildren; twenty-two great-grandchildren; and his sister, Patricia Brock of Nicholas, Kentucky.