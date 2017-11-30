Obituary: Frances Jones

Frances Jones, age 85, of Nashville, Ark., passed away on Saturday, Nov. 25, 2017 in Nashville, Ark.

She was born Feb. 27, 1932 in Mineral Springs, Ark., the daughter of the late Donald and Elbia Bennett Revels.

Mrs. Jones was a member of First Baptist Church in Nashville.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, Lynn “Babe” Jones, and one brother, Royce Revels.

Survivors include: two sons, Bobby Jones and wife, Linda, of Mineral Springs, and Jerry Don Jones and wife, Deann, of Nashville; five daughters, Cathy Willard and husband, Paul, of Nashville, Judy Conley and husband, Stephen, of Benton, Kay Chaney of Hope, Ark., Shirley Boyea and husband, Keith, of Nashville, and Carol Stepp and husband, Jerry, of Texarkana, Ark.; a sister, Margie Cope and husband, Odell of Ft. Worth, Texas; 10 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-granchild. A host of other relatives and friends mourn her passing.

Visitation was 10-11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 29, at Latimer Funeral Home in Nashville.

Funeral services were at 11 a.m., Wednesday, Nov. 29, at Latimer Funeral Home with Bro. David Blase and Ron Morris officiating. Burial followed in County Line Cemetery under the direction of Latimer Funeral Home in Nashville.

