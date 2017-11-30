Obituary: Conrad C. Dyer

Shreveport, LA — Conrad Carroll Dyer, 84, was born on Oct. 15, 1933 and passed away on Thursday, Nov. 23, 2017 at his home peacefully, surrounded by his family, after a brief illness.

Visitation was held from 6-8 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 27, 2017 at Osborn Funeral Home. in Shreveport A funeral service was at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2017, in the Chapel of Osborn Funeral Home. Officiating was Bro. Billy Pierce of Cyprus Baptist Church. Interment with military honors followed at Forest Park West Cemetery.

Mr. Conrad Dyer was a native of Nashville, Ark., and was a resident of Shreveport for 60 years. He was a member of Ford Park Baptist Church. He served in the Navy as a machinist. He retired from Rockwell Automation as a Master Machinist and trained several young men. He was so special. He could build anything, fix anything and was a true gentleman. Conrad loved his family and will be missed by all.

Mr. Dyer is preceded in death by: his son, Terry Lee Dyer, and parents, Mr. and Mrs. Roy L. Dyer.

He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Judy Dyer; daughter Carolyn Marx of Gary, Texas; sons Randy Dyer and Joel Dyer, both of Shreveport, La; 8 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren.

Pallbearers were Randall Dyer, Don Callaham, Max Callaham, Warren Collie, Micheal Huffman, and Wesley Garcia.

The family wishes to express their sincere appreciation to Willis Knighton Hospice.

