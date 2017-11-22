Obituary: Clovis “Tobe” Ledbetter

Clovis “Tobe” Ledbetter, age 78, of Oden, Arkansas passed away November 13, 2017 at his home. Clovis was born September 9, 1939 in Oden, AR to Clyde and Nora Abernathy Ledbetter. He is preceded in death by his parents, one son Ricky Ledbetter and one great granddaughter Chloe Marie Ledbetter. Clovis worked in asphalt driving a dump truck for Jett out of Eldorado, AR for over 30 years.

He is survived by his wife Oweita Breashears Ledbetter of 60 years, son Mike Ledbetter and wife Davonne of Oden, AR, two daughters Lisa Wagner and husband Ronnie of Mena, AR, Andrea Kiser and husband Tim of Mena, AR, Grandchildren, Derrick Ledbetter and wife Akina, Davonne Carnathan and husband Jon, Trevor Kiser, Tanner Kiser and Tj Kiser, Great- Granddaughters, Ryleigh and Landree Carnathan, two brothers, Clois Ledbetter and wife Sue, and Shelton Ledbetter, and a host of nieces, nephews and other family and friends.

Visitation will be Wednesday, November 15, 2017, 6-8 p.m. at Thornton Funeral Home in Mount Ida. Services will be Thursday, November