Obituary: Chester Whiley

Survivors are his wife Lillian Bryant Whiley of 50 years daughters Angela Chaffin (Paul), Amy Montgomery (Jeff) Special Niece Amber Moore, Grandchildren, Stephen Chaffin, Brandon Chaffin, Ryan Montgomery (Parker), Tyler Montgomery (Ashli), Scott Montgomery, Rayce Montgomery, Alexis Moore and Ethan Moore,

Mr. Chester Whiley, age 69, of Story, Arkansas passed away November 8, 2017 at his home surrounded by his family. Mr. Whiley was born June 23, 1948 in Jessieville, AR to the late Roy Henry Whiley and Dell Stogdill Whiley. He is preceded in death by his parents and 2 brothers, Loudell and L.G. Whiley.

Great Grandchildren, Xander Montgomery, and Finley Tounzen. Sisters, Sue Stokes of Aly, and Vick Whiley and a host of nephews and nieces and other family and friends.

Visitation will be Friday November 10, 2017 from10 am – 12 pm at Thornton Funeral Home Chapel. Services will be November 10, 2017 at 2 PM at the Union Hill Jesus Name Church in Story, AR burial will follow at Reed Cemetery in Story, AR. with Brother James Cogburn and Rusty Lewis officiating. Pallbearers are Stephen Chaffin, Brandon Chaffin, Ryan Montgomery, Tyler Montgomery, Scott Montgomery, Rayce Montgomery, Mike Stokes, Tim Stokes, and Lewie Bryant. Honorary pallbearers are Donnie Noles, Tony Rosha, Glen Davis, Hermen Woodard, and Brothers of Union Hill Church and Arkansas hospice of Hot Springs, AR.

Services under the direction of Thornton Funeral Home in Mount Ida, AR.

