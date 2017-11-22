Obituary: Carol Ann Musgrave

Carol Ann Musgrave, 78, of Nashville, passed away Nov. 13, 2017 in Tyler, Texas.

She was born in Nashville on Jan. 5, 1939, to the late James R. and Raye Williams.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Jan H. Musgrave, and her brother, Jimmy Williams.

She is survived by her children: Mike Musgrave and wife, Denise, of Nashville; Scott Musgrave and wife, Belinda of Springdale, Ark.; and LeAnn Cargile and husband, Steve, of Tyler, Texas. Also, her grandchildren, Michael Musgrave and wife, Erin of Sherwood, Ark.; Kalli Musgrave of Springdale, Ark.; Rachel Cargile of Tyler, Texas; Nicholas Musgrave of Nashville, Ark.; Tyler Cargile of Tyler, Texas; and Brock Cargile, of Tyler, Texas.

The family will hold a private service at a later date.