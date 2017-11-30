Obituary: Bonnie Jo Callaham Peek

After a long and blessed life, Bonnie Jo Callaham Peek, 90, of Conway, passed away on Nov. 21, 2017. Bonnie was born on March 8, 1927, in Center Point, Ark., to Archie B. and Mable Dooley Callaham.

Bonnie married Baird T. Peek on Sept 7, 1946. She graduated from Center Point High School and earned her Bachelor’s Degree in Elementary Education from Henderson State University in Arkadelphia. She taught for 39 years in the Nashville School District, always putting her beloved students first. She was a member of the Delta Kappa Gamma Society International.

Upon her retirement, she and her husband enjoyed their time together and traveling. After committing her life to the Lord at age 12, she was a faithful and active member of the Center Point Church of Christ for 60-plus years. She loved Center Point and the people. It was her home. After the death of her husband in 2007, Bonnie moved to Conway to be near her children. She made dear friends while in Conway, became a member of the University Church of Christ, joined a bible study group, and a ladies lunch group. Bonnie had a zest for life and knew how to celebrate each moment. She deeply cared for her family and treasured the friendships she made throughout the years. She had a generous spirit that was recognized by all. She has been described as “the kind of friend everyone would want to have.” One could never deny her positive attitude and beautiful smile. She saw the best in everyone, and was truly an inspiration to all who knew her.

Bonnie was preceded in death by her parents, her beloved husband of 60 years, Baird T. Peek, and her sister, Mary L. Callaham Goodson.

She is survived by: her children, Pamela Peek Reynolds and husband, Terry of Conway, and her son, B. Randall Peek and wife, Stephanie of Maumelle. Known as “Muzzy” to her granddaughters, Rachel Reynolds Choate and husband, Brian of Conway, Debra Peek Wingfield and husband, Ben, of Maumelle, and four great-grandsons: Winston and Reagan Choate, and Brooks and Beau Wingfield. Bonnie also leaves a host of nephews, nieces, cousins, and friends she dearly loved.

Visitation was at 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 25 at the Nashville Funeral Home in Nashville, Ark., with the funeral service following at 2 p.m. Karon Baxley officiated. Burial was in the Center Point Cemetery in Center Point, Ark., under the direction of the Nashville Funeral Home. A memorial may be made to the Center Point Cemetery Fund in care of Paul Kemp, 157 Madison St., Nashville, AR 71852, or charity of choice. You may send the family an online sympathy to Nashville Funeral Home on Facebook.

Like this: Like Loading...