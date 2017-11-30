Obituary: Betty Lou Travis

Betty Lou Travis, age 64, of Glenwood, passed away on Sunday, November 26, 2017.

She was born on September 26, 1953, in Hot Springs, the daughter of Tillman William Dean and Gracie Gertrude Rasberry Dean. On June 20, 1970, she was married to Aubry M. Travis. She was preceded in death by her parents; her in-laws, Aubry and Lizzie Travis; her son-in-law, Donald Ray Smith; and her brother-in-law, Jerry Shirley.

She attended the Amity United Methodist Church and was a loyal Elvis fan, but her greatest joy in life was spending time with her family. She was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and friend, and was dearly loved by all.

She is survived by her loving husband, Aubry Travis of Glenwood; one son, Lewis Travis of Glenwood; three daughters and two sons-in-law, Donna Huffman of Amity, Gracie and Tracy Hill of Gurdon and Aubrey and Jackie Tigue of Amity; fourteen grandchildren; fourteen great-grandchildren; two brothers and one sister-in-law, Billy and Christy Dean of Corpus Christie, Texas and Kenneth Dean of Amity; one sister, Susan Shirley of Amity; three brothers-in-law and their spouses, Michael Travis of Hot Springs, Danny and Michelle Travis of Pearcy and David and Kathy Travis of Hot Springs; three sisters-in-law and their spouses, Barbara Sullivan of Malvern, Martha and Robert Ralph of Rogersville, Alabama and Joyce Lauhoff of Florence, Alabama; numerous nieces, nephews and extended family members; and a host of wonderful friends.

Services will be held at 10:00 AM, Wednesday, November 29, 2017, in the Davis-Smith Funeral Home Chapel, Glenwood with Bro. Glen Harris officiating.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM. Interment will be in the Jones Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be her grandsons, Tyler Travis, Rostin Travis, Jackie Tigue, Eric Tigue, Zackary Tigue, Donavan Huffman, Tracy Franklin Hill, Jr. and Toby Tigue.

Honorary pallbearers will be Gene Watson, Kenny Dean, Jr. and Kyle Tigue.

