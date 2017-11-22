Obituary: Bennie D. Anderson

Bennie D. Anderson, age 77, of Murfreesboro, passed away on Thursday, November 16, 2017.

He was born on August 12, 1940, in Murfreesboro, the son of Herman Anderson and May Musgrove Anderson. He was preceded in death by his parents.

He was a United States Army veteran.

He is survived by his wife, Sonia Anderson of Murfreesoro; two sons and one daughter-in-law, Everett and Marie Whisenhunt of Colt and John Whisenhunt of Glenwood; one daughter and son-in-law, LeeAnna and Ed O’Malley of Hot Springs Village; one granddaughter, Amanda Whisenhunt; his cousins, L. Thomas and Wanda Anderson of Murfreesboro; and a host of wonderful friends.

A private service with burial will be held in the Woodall Valley Cemetery under the direction of Davis-Smith Funeral Home in Glenwood.

