Obituary: Anna Mae Foshee, 80, of Black Springs

She was born on June 23, 1937, in Black Springs, the daughter of Earl Beck and Eva Spradling Beck. On October 14, 1955, she was married to Doyle Foshee who preceded her in death on June 20, 2004. She was also preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Esther “Tooter” McGee; her brother-in-law, John McGee; and her nephew, Johnny Earl McGee.

For over 20 years, she worked at the Montgomery County Nursing Home as a dietary supervisor and social director. She enjoyed crocheting and loved to cook for her family. She was a wonderful wife, mother, mother-in-law, sister and friend to many, and will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.

She is survived by her son and daughter- in-law, Terry and Brenda Foshee of Black Springs; numerous extended family members; and a host of wonderful friends.

Graveside services will be held at 10:00 AM, Saturday, October 28, 2017, in the Murphy Cemetery with Bro. James “Cub” Black officiating.

Visitation will be held Friday, 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM, at the funeral home.

Honorary pallbearers will be Dr. Manjusha Kota and her nurses and staff; Dr. John Brandt and his nurses and staff; and the doctors, nurses and staff of CHI St. Vincent- Hot Springs ICU.

Arrangements are under the direction of Davis-Smith Funeral Home, Glenwood.

