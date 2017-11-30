Obituary: Angela Kay Shuffit

Angela Kay Shuffit age 65, of Nashville, Ark., passed away on Monday, Nov. 27, 2017 at her home. She was born Sept. 14, 1952 in Sikeston, Mo., the daughter of Betty Blackburn the late Jackie White.

Mrs. Shuffit was a secretary for Bakers Easy Pay Furniture in Nashville, and worked at Poulan Weed Eater as a maintenance secretary.

She was preceded in death by her father Jackie D. White.

Survivors include: her husband, Dale Shuffit of Nashville, Ark.; a daughter, Christy Krepick of Nashville, Ark.; a son, Scott Shuffit of Nashville, Ark.; her mother, Betty Blackburn of Bertrand, Mo.; a brother, Steve White of Dierks, Ark.; two sisters, Barbara Watkins of Sikeston, Mo., and Mary Comstock of Canalou, Mo.; four grandchildren, Tyler Shuffit, Brendan Shuffit, Rachel Bradshaw, and Raven Bradshaw; as well as a number of nieces, nephews, and other relatives that mourn her passing.

Visitation will be 12:00 until service time on Thursday, Nov. 30, at Latimer Funeral Home in Nashville.

Funeral Services will be 2 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 30, at the Latimer Funeral Home Chapel in Nashville, with Bro. John Funderburg officiating. Burial will follow in Corinth Cemetery under the direction of Latimer Funeral Home in Nashville.

You may send an online sympathy message at Latimer Funeral Home.

