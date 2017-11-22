Obituary: Albert Lee “Junior Lee” Hamilton, Jr.

Albert Lee “Junior Lee” Hamilton, Jr., age 70, of the Fancy Hill community in Montgomery County, passed away on Tuesday, November 14, 2017.

He was born on October 23, 1947, the son of Albert Lee, Sr. and Eliza Marie Hamilton.

He is survived by his wife, Patsy Hamilton of Fancy Hill; four sons, Jason Hamilton of Fancy Hill, Stacy Hamilton of Story, Shawn Hamilton of Sims and Shane Hamilton of Mount Ida; fourteen grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.

Memorial services will be announced at a later date by the family.

Arrangements were under the direction of Davis-Smith Funeral Home, Glenwood.