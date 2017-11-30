Obituary: Albert Allen Whitson, Sr.

Albert Allen Whitson Sr., age 81, of Nashville, Ark., passed away on Sunday, Nov. 26, 2017 in Nashville. He was born on July 1, 1936 in Marvell, Ark., the son of the late Elbert Lee and Vera Lizzy Merrit Whitson.

Mr. Whitson was a member of the Crosspoint Cowboy Church and the Masonic Lodge in Marvell, Ark. He was a farmer — he raised cotton, wheat, and soybeans. After farming in eastern Arkansas he worked for Tyson foods for over 10 years and then retired.

He was preceded in death by a son, David Allen Whitson; two brothers, Wilburn Whitson and Woodard Ray Whitson; three sisters, Francis Whitson, Callin Jean Michaels, and Tollice Wilson.

Survivors include: one son, Albert Allen Whitson Jr. of Nashville, Ark.; two daughters, Debbie Roquet and husband, Jay of Nashville, Ark., and Brenda Jean Church of Mass.; grandchildren Jonathan Roquet and wife, Robin of Ore., Christopher Brown and wife, Brittany of Hope, Ark.; Courtney Elain O’Neal and husband, Casey of Nashville, Ark.; Shelby Leigh Roquet of Nashville, Ark.; Reese Hailey Howlett of Mass.; Kelsey Renea Whitson of Nashville, Ark.

Visitation was 6-8 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 28, at Latimer Funeral Home.

Funeral services will be 2,p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 29, at the Latimer Funeral Home Chapel in Nashville with Bro. Brian Adair officiating. Burial will follow in County Line Cemetery, under the direction of Latimer Funeral Home in Nashville.

You may send an online sympathy message at www.latimerfuenralhome.com.

