Nashville school looks at security upgrades

By John R. Schirmer

News-Leader staff

The Nashville School District is evaluating security system upgrades for all campuses, according to Superintendent Doug Graham.

“We’re soliciting bids for a security camera system and door access points with auto lock,” Graham said. Faculty and staff would use key cards similar to those in hotels.

Graham said the system would have many advantages. At high school, for example, visitors would be required to go through the office. Access to other entrances would be tightly controlled.

A system under consideration can be programmed to lock and unlock doors at specific times. “For kids coming from agri, it would unlock a door for them when the bell rings and lock it back” at the tardy bell, Graham said.

The same approach would be used for students arriving on campus after classes at UA Cossatot.

If a student arrives after the doors are locked, office personnel will see him or her on a monitor and unlock the door.

Graham has seen a “very sensitive camera system that includes audio also. I hope we move in that direction.

“We’re trying hard. We’ve solicited bids in trying to get our schools as safe as we can make them,” Graham said.

Security has been an on-going discussion since a school board meeting earlier this fall in which Graham mentioned several measures ranging from resource officers to a camera system and more controlled access.

“I hope to have prices and a recommendation in December” on the camera system, Graham said. “Our goal is to implement the program on all four campuses.”

