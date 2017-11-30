Mount Ida semifinal match up postponed until December 8

The 2A state football playoffs will be put on hold until next Friday after a self reported ineligible player at Earle forces a shake up in the brackets.

It has been reported that Earle High School notified the Arkansas Activities Association on Thursday that it was forfeiting all of its varsity football games including playoff games in which an ineligible player participated during the 2017 football season.

“We are grateful to Earle High School for its integrity and honesty while dealing with a sensitive issue,” AAA Executive Director Lance Taylor said. The district self-reported what is considered aviolation of AAA rules and took immediate action.

Due to self-reporting the use of an ineligible player, Earle High School has been removed from the 2017 Class 2A football play-offs. Salem High School, who was defeated by Earle in last week’s quarter-final game, will advance into the semi-final game versus Foreman High School.

Mount Ida was scheduled to travel to Camden Harmony Grove tomorrow for their semifinal match up, but will now have to wait until next Friday, December 8.

Foreman will now host Salem next Friday instead of their scheduled trip to Earle.

The Championship game will now by played Friday, December 15 at 7 p.m. at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock.

Like this: Like Loading...