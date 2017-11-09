Mount Ida campuses closed due to gas leak

“UPDATE”

Mount Ida Superintendent Tom Wilson reported by phone around 5:30 p.m. that the repairs on the gas lines at Mount Ida High School will not be completed until tomorrow.

As a result All Mount Ida campuses will be closed Friday, November 10.

He stated that the 2A state playoff game with Des Arc is still scheduled to take place at 7 p.m. at Mount Ida.

According to reports on both the Mount Ida High School and Bobby Barrett elementary School Facebook pages all Mount Ida campuses are closed today due to a reported gas leak.

Centerpoint Energy was contacted Wednesday evening due to a suspected gas leak. Mount Ida Superintendent Tom Wilson stated that the campus closures were done at the recommendation of Centerpoint Energy Supervisor Mike Riley to ensure the safety of students and staff at the school.

Parent/Teacher Conferences scheduled for today, Thursday, November 9, will be rescheduled at a later date.

Wilson stated that there had not been any reports of leaks at Bobby Barrett Elementary School, but he was going to have that campus checked for gas leaks as a precaution.

Plumbing crews are working to fix leaks at the high school campus and Wilson stated he hopes to have the school open tomorrow. The Junior Lions and Lady Lions are still scheduled to compete in the Jessieville Junior Classic tonight.

Wilson doesn’t foresee the campus closure having an impact on Friday’s state playoff football game either, but did state that they would know more this evening.

Updates will be reported as they are made available.