Mineral Springs Hornets blank Lafayette County, host Spring Hill Thursday

The Mineral Springs Hornets took another big step in salvaging their season Friday night with a 38-0 conference win over the Lafayette County Cougars.

The win evens out the Hornets conference record at 3-3 (3-6 overall). The Cougars dropped to 2-4 on conference play and 2-7 overall.

The Hornets will host the Spring Hill Bears Thursday night to close out the regular season. The Bears are also 3-3 in conference play and 4-5 overall. Kick-off is set for 7 p.m. Spring Hill will be coming off a 50-32 win over the Dierks Outlaws Friday night.

Spring Hill’s other wins came over Genoa Central (29-28) and Murfreesboro (24-14).

Mineral Springs’ defense all but shut down the Cougar offense, allowing just 94 total yards of offense which all came from the ground game.

The Hornets offense fired off 342 yards of offense with 268 yards on 24 carries and 74 yards via the pass.

MS quarterback Peyton Haddan hit 6/10 passes, two good for touchdowns and one interception.

The rushing game was led by Tahji Beal with 12 carries for 181 yards. Deshawn Compton added seven carries for 55 yards and two TDs and Haddan rushed three times for 21 yards and one TD. Adding to the rushing total were Rickey Walker and Cameron Lee.

Beal also led the Hornet receivers with two catches for 22 yards and two TDs. Walker had one catch for 22 yards and Rayshawn Sanders collected one pass for 19 yards.

Devon Swope and Raheem Brown also pulled in Haddan passes.

During the defensive tear, the Hornets had four fumbles recoveries – one by Trelyn Thomas, one by Compton and two by Brown – while Camron Walker picked a Cougar pass.

Penalties still proved to be an issue for the Hornets as they were flagged 13 times for 104 yards.

The Cougars drew flags 10 time for 65 yards.