Lions shut out Cougars 54-0

STAMPS – The Mount Ida Lions wrapped up a perfect 10-0 regular season with a 54-0 shut out over the Lafayette County Cougars. They enter the 2017 2A state playoffs as the one seed from the 7-2A Conference.

Mount Ida dominated every aspect of the game, rushing for 320 yards on 44 carries for an average of just over seven yards per carry. Special teams recovered a kick off and scored on a fumbled snap to the Cougar punter. Defensively the Lions held Lafayette County to 41 yards on 27 carries. They also intercepted a pass while holding the Cougars to one for six in the air. Mount Ida also had two fumble recoveries in the game.

Lafayette County started things off with the ball, but were forced to punt on fourth and eight on their own 33.

Mount Ida started their first possession just inside Cougar territory and quickly moved the ball inside the red zone. Jonathan Lagrange scored on a 17 yard run to give the Lions their first touchdown of the night with just under three minutes gone on the clock. Tyler Allenbrand hit the PAT to give the Lions the 7-0 lead.

The Cougars were able to move into Lion territory on their second drive, but turned the ball over on downs after failing to convert on fourth and five.

Mount Ida took over on their own 43 and eight plays later scored on an eight yard run by Jordan Farmer. Allenbrand’s PAT was good and the Lion lead was at 14-0 with 4:22 to go in the first quarter.

Mount Ida reclaimed possession one play into Lafayette County’s next drive thanks to an interception by Dallas Weston. Five plays later Lagrange went in from six yards out for his second touchdown of the night and Mount Ida’s third. The PAT failed and the Lions held a 20 point lead with 2:32 to go in the first period.

Lafayette County moved the ball into the second quarter and Mount Ida territory with an 11 play drive, but turned the ball over on downs thanks to a sack by Mount Ida.

The Lions took over on their own 39 and quickly marched the ball down field, scoring after six plays. Cade Jackson took the ball in from 36 yards out for the touchdown. Allenbrand’s PAT was good and the Lions held a 27-0 lead with 7:17 to go in the first half.

Dallas Weston recovered the ensuing kick off for the Lions and scored four plays later on a one yard run to give Mount Ida a 33 point lead. The PAT was good and the Lions held a 34-0 lead with 6:20 to go in the half.

Mount Ida pinned the Cougars deep on the following kick off and forced them to punt from their own end zone. The snap was short and in the scramble for the ball Lagrange fell on it in the end zone for the touchdown. Allenbrand hit the PAT to give the Lions a 41-0 lead.

The Lion defense continued to dominate, forcing the Cougars to dig themselves out of a second and 28 from their own two yard line. Lafayette County looked as if they might move the changes with a pass, but a hard hit on the receiver popped the ball loose on the 40 yard line. Ridge Gibbs scooped it up and raced to the Cougar 11 before being forced out of bounds.

Two plays later TJ Walden went in for the score. Allenbrand’s PAT was good and the Lions held a 48-0 lead with 1:53 left in the half.

The second half moved quickly with the clock running by way of the sportsmanship rule.

Walden would get the call on the final touchdown in the fourth quarter on a goal line run. Lafayette County blocked the PAT to hold the Lion lead to 54 points.

Coach Mike White spread the offensive duties around with 11 Lions getting at least one touch.

Jonathan Lagrange led the Lions with nine carries for 77 yards and two offensive touchdowns. He also had one on special teams. Cade Jackson had four carries for 62 yards and a score and Bridger Farmer had seven carries for 52 yards and a score.

Dallas Weston had seven carries for 29 yards and two touchdowns, while Hunter Davis had five carries for 27 yards.

TJ Walden had four carries for 19 yards and a TD, Tony Gasca had two carries for eight yards and Austin Cooper had two carries for six yards. Luke Forga had a carry for 14 yards, Dawson Huff had one carry for 13 yards, Jaythan Dillon had one carry for eight yards and Ridge Gibbs had a five yard gain.

Mount Ida will enter the 2A state playoffs as the top seed from the 7-2A Conference after finishing the season 10-0 and the 7-2A Conference Champions.

They will face Des Arc Friday night with kick off scheduled for 7 p.m.