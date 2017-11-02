Junior Scrappers defeat Malvern; Streak hits 64

By John R. Schirmer

News-Leader staff

The Nashville Junior Scrappers led 27-0 at halftime and went on to defeat Malvern 41-12 Oct. 26 at Scrapper Stadium.

With the win, the Scrapper winning streak stands at 64 games going back to the last 2 games of the 2010 season.

The Scrappers will close out the season against Arkadelphia Thursday, Nov. 2, at 7 p.m. at Scrapper Stadium.

As it has done several times in the past, the game will decide the District 7-4A championship, and it will give the Scrappers the opportunity to extend the Streak to 65 wins.

Against Malvern, the Scrappers scored twice in the first quarter and twice more in the second.

Quarterback Ty Gordon had a hand in all of the first half touchdowns. He opened the onslaught with a 10-yard touchdown run with 2:16 left in the first quarter. The PAT was no good.

Less than a minute later, Gordon intercepted a Cub pass and returned the ball 30 yards for a touchdown. Ronald Pineda kicked the first of 4 successful PATs for Nashville.

Caiden Erwin scored on a 24-yard pass from Gordon with 7:01 left in the second quarter. Austin Hanson added another touchdown on a 20-yard pass reception from Gordon.

Keyshawn Stewart scored on a 16-yard run with 6:27 left in the third quarter.

Aiden Chapman put up the final Scrapper TD of the night on an 11-yard run with 6:26 left in the game. Matt Hibbert kicked the PAT.

Malvern scored on a 17-yard pass with 55 seconds left in the third quarter and on a 4-yard run with 2:08 remaining in the game. Both 2-point conversion attempts failed.

Gordon completed 9 of 15 passes for 148 yards and 2 touchdowns. Stewart completed his only pass attempt for 6 yards.

Erwin had 2 catches for 39 yards and a touchdown. Hanson made 2 receptions for 38 yards and a TD.

De’Vay Ragland made 4 catches for 36 yards. Tyler Beene caught the ball once for 6 yards.

Stewart had 1 catch for 35 yards.

Gordon ran the ball 3 times for 63 yards and a touchdown. Stewart had 4 carries for 63 yards and a TD.

Chapman rushed once for 11 yards and a touchdown. Quincey Garland had 3 carries for 23 yards.

Nashville put up 160 yards rushing and 154 passing for 314 yards total offense.

Malvern had 64 rushing yards, 202 passing for 266 total yards.