Home Breaking News Husqvarna to mark solar power, begin construction of warehouse; work proceeds at...

Husqvarna to mark solar power, begin construction of warehouse; work proceeds at HCCC, old HMH

By
Nashville News Leader
-
136
0
SHARE
Marty Renfrow, general manager at the Husqvarna molding plant, is surrounded by solar panels at the plant site north of Nashville. The 2,600+ panels will generate electricity used by the adjacent plant.

By Louie Graves
News-Leader staff

Wednesday, Nov. 8, will be a busy red-letter day for Husqvarna in Nashville.

Company officials will join locals that morning in a flip-the-switch event at the company’s solar power generating facility north of town near the company’s injection molding facility.

In the afternoon, a ground-breaking ceremony will officially launch construction of the company’s 350,000 sq. ft. warehouse facility, located on the campus of the original Poulan plant in south Nashville. The project is expected to be completed by the end of 2018, according to a company news release.

The solar project will increase the company’s use of renewable energy resources. The plant will reduce coal-based emissions by 2,100 tons during the first year of operation, and by approximately 52,000 tons over its expected 25-year life. The plant will generate about one-fourth of the annual electric power needed by the adjacent molding facility.

The warehouse facility will serve as warehouse, staging and storage. It will be located adjacent to the manufacturing facility where chainsaws, trimmers, blowers, pole saws and hedge trimmers are produced.

The warehouse will consolidate operations currently located in De Queen and in Shreveport, La.

Construction is underway at the new Howard County Children’s Center facility west of Nashville. The facility is located due east of Howard Memorial Hospital, and it will contain a new Rainbow Learning Center along with physical therapy facilities for HCCC clients. The steel was up by late last week. In the rear of this photo is the safe room where children and staff will go in the event of a tornado threat.
Removal of the old Howard Memorial Hospital facility is underway on West Leslie Street, Nashville. In the foreground are stacks of metal materials which will be recycled. The brick will be used as fill in the low southeast corner of the property. The removal of the old hospital wings could be completed in mid-December.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR