Howard County Trade Days Nov. 4 at fairgrounds

The Single Parent Scholarship Fund of Howard County will host a fund-raiser this weekend.

Howard County Trade Days will be held on Saturday, Nov. 4 at the Howard County Fairground in Nashville from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m.

The event will host a variety of vendors who sell jewelry, seasonal crafts, home decor, homemade usable goods like soaps, lotions and candles, handmade woodworking items, fishing and hunting items and more plus sellers who will represent various companies.

There also will be multiple food vendors of all types.

Single Parent Scholarships are given to low-income single parents who are pursuing post-secondary education in preparation for skilled employment.

Scholarship Funds are administered by affiliate organizations and volunteers in each county of Arkansas.

Nearly one in five Arkansas families are led by single parents, of whom 76 percent are single mothers.