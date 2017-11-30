Christmas events set in Nashville

Christmas parade Dec. 4

Nashville’s Christmas parade will be Monday, Dec. 4, and will leave the SouthPark Shopping center headed north at 5 p.m. Lineup will start at 4 p.m.

Winners in five categories will win $100 each.

Chamber executive director Mike Reese says lighted Christmas trees will sell for $35 this year.

• • • • • • • • • •

Angel Tree underway in Nashville

The Nashville Junior Auxiliary chapter’s annual Angel Tree project is underway.

Participants from the community are invited to take a name from an Angel Tree location — Unique Body Salon, Steeley Insurance, Bear State Bank, and First State Bank — and purchase an item that an underprivileged child has asked for.

Junior Auxiliary says that all families listed on the trees have met economic guidelines.

Items must be returned before Thursday, Dec. 7.

Items may be left at the Angel Tree location or at Compassion Health & Wellness Clinic, W. Leslie St., Nashville.

• • • • • • • • • •

Breakfast with Santa set for Saturday

Nashville Junior Auxiliary will present Breakfast with Santa on Saturday, Dec. 2 from 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m at the Immanuel Baptist Church Activity Building.

Children will enjoy an all-you-can-eat pancake breakfast, visit with Santa, and receive a treat.

Admission is $5.00, and there will be picture packages available.

• • • • • • • • • •

Museum to hold ‘Hometown Christmas’

The Howard County Historical Society will again sponsor a Nashville Hometown Christmas celebration this holiday season at the 1912 EA Williams Chapel/Museum.

The event is scheduled for Sunday, Dec. 3 at 2 p.m.

HCHS President Freddie Horne advises folks to arrive early because seating is limited in the chapel.

Dr. Shirley Souder will deliver the Christmas devotional. Special performances are scheduled by David Riggs and Liz McDaniel, Jaree Hall and the First Baptist Church Children’s Choir, the First United Methodist Church Agape Handbell Choir, and David Young and fiddle student Chloe Manasco.

The chapel museum is located at the corner of Second and Hempstead Streets in Nashville.

• • • • • • • • • •

Christmas in the Park set for Dec. 15

Christmas in the park will be held on Friday, Dec. 15 at 6:00 p.m. at the stage.

Santa will have toys to hand out for all children. There will be free hot chocolate, apple cider, and popcorn available for all. The primary & elementary choirs will perform starting at 6:00 p.m. All church groups and choirs that would like to participate are welcome, and need to call (870) 845-7405 to schedule a time.

Like this: Like Loading...