Blood drives are set for area sites in December

Blood drives for December have been announced by LifeShare Blood Centers of Texarkana.

Friday, Dec. 1 — In Memory of Keith Wester – from 2-6 p.m. at Tractor Supply, 708 East Collin Raye Drive, De Queen. Keith was 12 years old when he was killed by a drunk driver in 2005. This blood drive is to honor Keith’s memory and to help raise awareness to stop drunk driving.

Sunday, Dec. 3 — Saint Barbara Catholic Church – from 10 a.m.-3 p.m., 503 West De Queen Ave., De Queen.

Monday, Dec. 4 — De Queen High School — from 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m., 1803 West Coulter Drive, De Queen.

Tuesday, Dec. 5 — Nashville High School — from 8 a.m.-2:30 p.m., 1301 Mount Pleasant Dri., Nashville, in the Tech Lecture Hall.

Saturday, Dec. — Nashville Walmart – from 1-6 p.m., 1710 South 4th St., Nashville.

Tuesday, Dec. 12 — Lockesburg Baptist Church – from 3:30-7:30 p.m. in the Community Room, 3466 South Camellia, Lockesburg.

Thursday, Dec. 14 — Center Point Community Center — from 2-7 p.m., hosted by Moonlighters EH Club.

Wednesday, Dec. 20 — Tyson Foods, Nashville – from 2-7 p.m., 100 East Cassidy St., Nashville.

Thursday, Dec. 21 — De Queen Walmart — from 2-7 p.m., 926 East Collin Raye Dr., De Queen.

Thursday, Dec. 28 — De Queen Pilgrim’s Pride – from noon-6 p.m., 401 South 3rd St.

The centers provides blood for area hospitals.

