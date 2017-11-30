Bearcats defeat Scrappers in playoffs

BOONEVILLE – Nashville wrapped up the football season Nov. 17 with a 24-21 loss at Booneville in the second round of the Class 4A playoffs.

With the game tied at 21-21, the Bearcats kicked an 18-yard field goal as time expired to take the win and advance to the quarterfinals Nov. 24, where Pea Ridge eliminated Booneville 22-19.

Jhalon Finley opened the scoring for Nashville on a 44-ard TD pass from Tyler Hanson. Jhonny Pioquinto kicked the first of 3 PATs to give the Scrappers a 7-0 lead.

Booneville came back to tie the game on a 58-yard run and PAT.

Trent Harris gave Nashville a 14-7 lead on a 2-yard run, but the Bearcats responded with a touchdown of their own to tie the contest 14-14 later in the first quarter.

Booneville scored on a 1-yard run in the second quarter and took a 21-14 lead into halftime.

In the third quarter, Dominick Kight caught a deflected 51-yard pass from Hanson for a touchdown and tied the game at 21 each.

The score remained knotted until Booneville’s game-winning field goal at the end of the game.

Hanson completed 15 of 28 passes for 185 yards, 2 touchdowns and 2 interceptions.

Kight was the leading receiver with 4 catches for 72 yards and a touchdown.

Ty Pettway had 7 catches for 48 yards. Finley made 1 catch for 44 yards and a touchdown.

Levester Gillard had 2 receptions for 17 yards. Harris made 1 catch for 4 yards.

Harris was the leading rusher for the Scrappers with 9 carries for 59 yards and a touchdown.

Carmillias Morrison ran the ball once for 31 yards. Hanson ran 9 times for 17 yards. Keyshawn Stewart gained 1 yard on 1 attempt.

Darren May was Nashville’s leading tackler with 10 solo tackles, 5 assists and a tackle for a loss. Dalton Potter had 7 solo tackles and 3 assists. J.R. Middleton had 6 solo, 2 assists and a TFL. Lance Easter had 4 solo, 1 assist and a TFL.

Totals for other Scrapper defenders include Ty Gordon 12, Isaac Johnson 9, Kailus Hughes 8, Kight 8, Davion Holmes 4, Jordan White 11, Jamarte Gilliam 2, Shun Childress 3, Pettway 1, Robert Dunham 1, C.J. Adams 3 and Nathan Romero 1.

Nashville ran 49 plays, with 67 for Booneville.

The Scrappers put up 291 yards total offense, including 185 passing and 106 rushing.

Both teams recorded 10 first downs. The Scrappers converted on 4 of 10 third downs and 1 of 5 fourth downs.

Nashville lost 2 interceptions. The Bearcats didn’t have a turnover.

The Scrappers were penalized 11 times for 95 yards. Booneville had 10 penalties for 78 yards.

All-District selections for Nashville and other teams in District 7-4A will be announced when the playoffs end for conference teams.

Joe T. Robinson will play Warren, and Arkadelphia will travel to Pea Ridge in the semifinals Friday night, Dec. 1.

