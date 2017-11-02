Home Photo Gallery 2017 Mineral Springs Homecoming Court

2017 Mineral Springs Homecoming Court







Homecoming Queen China Newton and Escort Rickey Walker
Senior Maid Alexis Underwood and Camaron Butler
Freshman Football Maid Haven Reed and Escort Dashawn Compton
Attendants Amari Moore & Landon Smith
Sophomore Football Maid Princess Thomas and Escort Camron Walker
Freshman Football Maid Halie Blount and Escort Jammey Reese
Junior Football Maid Andreka Alexander and Escort Donterrius Alexander
Junior Maid Juanya Scott and Escort Raheem Brown
Freshman Maid Zakya Hill and Escort Octavion Ceaser
Sophomore Football Maid Chiree Newton and Escort Khalil Williams
Junior Usher Bianca Garcia and Escort Tahji Beal
Sophomore Maid Gloria Hernandez and Escort Dillon Blount
Senior Maid Alicia Salas and Escort Octavion Ceaser
Maid of Honor Lizeth Chavelo and Escort Camron Walker
Junior Football Maid Nyisha Cheatham and Escort Dashawn Compton

